SOT Raids Dil Bahar Masala Unit in Hyderabad Over Alleged Relabelling of Expired Products

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Uppal Zone police conducted a raid on the Dil Bahar masala manufacturing unit in Annojiguda under the Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station limits, following allegations that expired food products were being relabelled and prepared for sale.

According to police, the original dates printed on packets of masala products were allegedly covered with white stickers. Fresh dates were then reportedly printed on the packets before they were resealed for sale.

During the raid, police seized food products worth around ₹1 lakh. The seized stock reportedly included Mutton Biryani Masala, Chicken Masala, Meat Masala, Sabzi Masala, Dry Mango Powder and Tea Powder.

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Police took the unit manager, Sheikh Jahangir, and the owner, Sheikh Mohammed Nabeel, into custody. They were handed over to the Pocharam IT Corridor Police along with the seized stock for further action.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation into the alleged relabelling and sale of expired food products.

Authorities are examining the seized products and the manufacturing unit to determine the extent of the alleged violations. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.