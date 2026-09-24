OYO Woman’s Death Case: Boyfriend Attempts Suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: A man identified as Raviteja, who was reportedly absconding in connection with the suspicious death of a young woman at an OYO hotel in Madhapur, Hyderabad, allegedly attempted suicide at his residence in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to police, Raviteja attempted to take his own life at his house in Edumetla Marripalem village of Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district.

Family members reportedly found him after he consumed floor-cleaning liquid and immediately shifted him to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for treatment.

Police said Raviteja’s condition is currently reported to be critical. He was reportedly wanted for questioning in connection with the death of the young woman at an OYO property in Madhapur.

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The woman had died under suspicious circumstances at the hotel, following which police began investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and the role of people who were with her.

Police are continuing their investigation into both the woman’s death and Raviteja’s alleged suicide attempt. Further details are awaited.