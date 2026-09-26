PM Modi pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh on birth anniversary; recalls his dedicated public service

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary, recalling his long years in public life and his service to the nation.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Tributes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He spent many years in public life and served the nation with dedication.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, saying his contribution to public life and India’s progress would always be remembered.

“Paying my tributes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birth anniversary. His contribution to public life and India’s progress will always be remembered,” Rajnath Singh said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also remembered Dr Singh on his birth anniversary.

“Remembering former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his jayanti today. His contributions to the nation will always be cherished,” he said.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s name will remain etched in Indian history as a globally-respected economist and a leader who laid strong foundations for the country’s economic progress. The economic reforms initiated by Dr. Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister in 1991 paved the way for pivotal changes in the Indian economy.

During his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, key laws and programs like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the Right to Information Act, and the Right to Education Act were implemented by Dr. Manmohan Singh to expand rights and opportunities for the people of India.

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Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, in present-day Pakistan, Dr Singh served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. He was also the Union Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 and played a key role in the economic reforms introduced during the P.V. Narasimha Rao government.

Dr Singh held several important positions before becoming Finance Minister, including Chief Economic Adviser, Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Member Secretary of the Planning Commission and Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Singh’s early life was marked by academic achievement. He studied economics at Panjab University before pursuing higher education at the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. The official Prime Minister’s Office biography describes him as a scholar and thinker known for his diligence, academic approach and unassuming demeanour.

Dr Singh died in New Delhi on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. A Union Cabinet resolution following his death described him as an eminent statesman, renowned economist and distinguished leader, and noted his role in India’s economic reforms.