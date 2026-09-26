Vicky Kaushal’s brooding look from Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ promises a tale of love and war

Mumbai: The makers of “Love & War” have unveiled a first look from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming romantic drama, showcasing a rugged and brooding avatar of Bollywood superstar Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to their Instagram, the makers shared the first-look poster of Vicky and wrote: “Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027.”

In the poster, Vicky is seen lighting a cigarette and sporting an intense gaze. The star brings an undeniable edge and commanding presence to the character.

Love & War will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The project, which stars Ranbir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky, has now moved into the post-production stage ahead of its January 2027 theatrical release.

Love & War was initially announced for a Christmas 2025 release. Its release was subsequently pushed, with March 20, 2026 being the earlier announced date before the makers confirmed January 21, 2027 as the new release date.

It was on September 24 when the first poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the film was unveiled.

The poster featured Ranbir in a rugged look, with a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark on his shirt.

The actor is seen sporting a serious expression, with the caption stating: “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt.”

The film marks Ranbir’s reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor made his Bollywood debut with the filmmaker’s Saawariya in 2007.

Alia previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Love & War marks Vicky’s first collaboration with the director.

Talking about Vicky, he was last seen in “Chhaava” in an epic historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar.