13 Lives Lost, Including SI, During Ganesh Immersion in Telangana: DGP CV Anand

Hyderabad: As many as 13 people, including a Sub-Inspector (SI), lost their lives during Ganesh immersion festivities across Telangana, while another 26 people sustained injuries, Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand said.

Addressing the situation following the immersion celebrations, the DGP said the casualties were reported during the large-scale festivities held across the state.

According to CV Anand, a total of 1.24 lakh Ganesh idols were officially installed across Telangana. In addition, considering idols installed in individual homes, gated communities and apartment complexes, the overall number of Ganesh idols installed across the state was estimated at between 3.5 lakh and 4 lakhs.

The Ganesh immersion processions witnessed large gatherings as devotees took part in celebrations across different districts. Police and other departments were deployed extensively to manage the crowds, regulate traffic and maintain security during the festivities.

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Despite the extensive arrangements, several incidents were reported during the immersion period, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The loss of 13 lives, including that of a police Sub-Inspector, has cast a shadow over the celebrations. Authorities have urged devotees to exercise caution during immersion activities, particularly near water bodies and crowded procession routes.