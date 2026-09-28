Taylor Swift calls working with Dakota Johnson on ‘Patient Zero’ a ‘dream sequence’

Mumbai: Grammy winner Taylor Swift described working with Dakota Johnson on the “Patient Zero” music video as a “dream sequence” and praised the actress’s talent.

Swift unveiled the music video of “Patient Zero” starring her along with Johnson, Collin Farrell and a cameo from Cara Delevingne, during the 2026 VMAs. She took to Instagram to talk about her latest project.

“The Patient Zero video is finally out in the world! Getting to work with @chivexp was something out of a dream sequence, and I learned so much from getting to watch his genius in action,” Swift wrote in the caption.

She went on to thank the Johnson and Farell for trusting the “Blank Space” hitmaker.

“I want to thank @dakotajohnson and Colin for trusting me with their time, taste, and talent (Giggling with your friend because you’re twinning for an entire shoot was a new and truly delightful experience).”

She added: “And Colin’s turn as a villain is even more impressive when you get to be around him. He’s an absolute light and as kind as they come. @caradelevingne, thank you for agreeing to play the lusty other woman. That’s what friends are for?”

The video brings to life Swift’s vision of two women with a shared romantic flame, with one ultimately passing on wisdom after dealing with her now-former beau. Farrell plays the man in question while Johnson and Swift essay his lovers.

Swift is the highest-grossing live music artist, the wealthiest female musician, and one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Her singles “Teardrops on My Guitar”, “Love Story”, and “You Belong with Me” found crossover success on country and pop radio formats.

She gained the Billboard Hot 100 in 2010s with number-one singles “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”, “Shake It Off”, “Blank Space”, “Bad Blood”, and “Look What You Made Me Do”.