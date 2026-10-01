Bhagyashrii Borse tells Mohanlal: To be your co-actor feels like a blessing!

Chennai: Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who plays the female lead in actor Mohanlal’s upcoming film, ‘Operation Ganga’, has now told the Malayalam superstar that it felt like a blessing to be his co-actor.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with her ‘Operation Ganga’ co-star Mohanlal, she wrote, “Dearest @mohanlal sir, To be your co-actor feels like a blessing. Every day of shoot, I get to see cinema through your eyes and learn from you.. you are truly gifted sir. #OperationGanga #AgentOnDuty.”

Sources close to the unit of ‘Operation Ganga’ said that the crew was in Georgia filming some important sequences for the film.

For the unaware, the film, which is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, was tentatively being referred to as L367 before being titled ‘Operation Ganga’.

‘Operation Ganga’ refers to India’s evacuation mission launched to bring back Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

‘Operation Ganga’, which has the tagline ‘A Nation’s Promise’ will be a film on one of the most daring and intriguing operations on international borders by India.

Apart from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Bhagyashrii Borse, the film will also feature Bollywood star Arjun Rampal and actors Parthiban & Adil Hussain in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, who is best known for having directed the devotional blockbuster ‘Meppadiyan’.

‘Operation Ganga’ also boasts of an extraordinarily talented technical team. The technical crew includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for having shot the blockbusters ‘Pushpa 1’ and ‘Pushpa 2’ and production designer Rajeevan, who is best known for having worked in critically acclaimed films such as ‘GOAT’, ‘Meiyazhagan’, ‘Amaran’ and ‘Kathanar’. The film will have its stunts choreographed by action director Sea Young Oh, known for his work in ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Kill’. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev, following the success of the pan-Indian film ‘Dhurandhar’, is scoring the music for ‘Operation Ganga’.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, Operation Ganga’s crew also includes editor Shameer Mohammed and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, best known for his work in ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Uri’, ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Padmaavat’.

VFX for the film is being overseen by K. V. Sanjit. ‘Lokah’ Costume Director Melvy J is in-charge of costume design for this film and makeup is by Ronex Xavier.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan, with Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer.