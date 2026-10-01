Marijuana Plant Found at Osmania University Sparks Concern

Hyderabad: The discovery of a suspected marijuana plant on the Osmania University campus has caused concern among university staff.

University officials reportedly noticed the plant on the campus and subsequently approached the police. A complaint was lodged seeking an immediate investigation into the matter.

The university staff urged the police to ascertain how the plant came to be growing on the campus and whether there was any connection to illegal activities.

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Police are expected to examine the complaint and conduct an investigation to establish the facts surrounding the discovery. Further details are awaited.