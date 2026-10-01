Hyderabad

Marijuana Plant Found at Osmania University Sparks Concern

University officials reportedly noticed the plant on the campus and subsequently approached the police. A complaint was lodged seeking an immediate investigation into the matter.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 October 2026 - 16:26
Marijuana Plant Found at Osmania University Sparks Concern
Marijuana Plant Found at Osmania University Sparks Concern

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Hyderabad: The discovery of a suspected marijuana plant on the Osmania University campus has caused concern among university staff.

University officials reportedly noticed the plant on the campus and subsequently approached the police. A complaint was lodged seeking an immediate investigation into the matter.

The university staff urged the police to ascertain how the plant came to be growing on the campus and whether there was any connection to illegal activities.

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Police are expected to examine the complaint and conduct an investigation to establish the facts surrounding the discovery. Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 October 2026 - 16:26
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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