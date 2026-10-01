Elon Musk to co-lead Pentagon study on future of warfare

Washington: Elon Musk, Palmer Luckey and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich will co-direct a Pentagon study on future warfare, with a public report due within 120 days, the US Department of War has announced.

Secretary Pete Hegseth commissioned Project Meridian to identify the capabilities the United States will need to maintain long-term military superiority. The study will examine potential battlefield requirements across a broad range of domains, including underground operations and the Earth-Moon region.

The department’s chief technology officer, Emil Michael, is facilitating the project. Its three co-directors will be supported by experts from academia, policy and industry, according to the official release.

The department said: “Project Meridian will examine the full spectrum of future warfighting domains, from subterranean depths to the cislunar frontier.”

Hegseth directed the project to be completed within 120 days of its establishment. The final report will be unclassified and released publicly, with a separate classified annex.

The department said the report would contain findings and recommendations on the advanced systems needed for future conflicts. It presented the exercise as an effort to identify technological requirements and accelerate the introduction of those systems into military service.

The department added: “Should deterrence fail, our warfighters must enter any future conflict with the technological advantage secured through today’s foresight, resolve, and preparation.”

Project Meridian was one of six initiatives Hegseth unveiled during a speech at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. He addressed active-duty officers and non-commissioned officers who would be involved in carrying out the changes.

The other initiatives cover autonomous warfare, officer training, domestic supply chains, military installations and religious support.

Hegseth announced plans to establish an Autonomous Warfare Command as a four-star functional combatant command by October 1, 2027. The department said the initiative would expand the use of autonomous systems across the joint force.

A separate programme, FORTRESS America, seeks to strengthen military installations against disruption and reduce dependence on foreign sources for critical materials and components.

Its stated priorities include independent power generation at major bases, domestic supply chains for rare earths and semiconductors, strategic reserves of essential supplies, and protection against cyberattacks, sabotage and drones.

The Next Great American Base project would create a new military installation with independent power generation, autonomous systems and advanced air defences. States would compete to host it by submitting proposals offering land and support.

The department also announced America’s Corps of Cadets, involving additional full-time programmes at five universities and colleges, and an Office of Religious Affairs reporting directly to Hegseth.

It said the religious affairs office would support the service chaplaincies and protect voluntary access to religious support, without compelling participation or favouring one faith.

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002. The company designs and launches rockets and spacecraft. Luckey founded Anduril Industries, a US defence technology company.

Gingrich, a Republican from Georgia, served as speaker of the US House of Representatives from 1995 to 1999. He held the position during the 104th and 105th Congresses.