Karnataka RTC bus fares likely to go up as diesel prices rise: Minister Suresh

Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh on Thursday indicated that bus fares of the state-run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) are likely to be increased, citing a rise in diesel prices since the last fare revision.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Suresh said the government would examine the extent of the proposed fare hike based on the increase in diesel prices and take a decision after obtaining the Cabinet’s approval.

“We had increased the bus ticket fare in December 2025. Since then, the price of diesel per litre has increased by Rs 15 to Rs 16. We will discuss the proportion of the price hike, make a submission to the government and, after obtaining consent in the Cabinet meeting, the RTC bus fare hike will be implemented,” he said.

Suresh said the government had asked all four state-run RTCs to submit reports on the proposed fare revision. The reports are expected to be submitted on Thursday or Friday.

“We had sought reports from the four RTCs on the bus fare hike. They will submit the reports today or tomorrow. We will examine how much the fares should be increased and whether the hike should vary across different regions,” he said.

The Minister questioned how the RTCs could be managed without increasing fares when fuel prices had risen repeatedly.

“If diesel prices have been increased five times by the Centre and the Opposition says bus fares should not be increased, how should we run the RTCs?” Suresh asked.

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He said the government would take into account the increase in operating costs and the recommendations of the four RTCs before deciding on the quantum of the fare hike.

The final decision on increasing bus fares will be taken after the proposal is submitted to the government and approved by the Cabinet, the Minister said.

Karnataka’s four state-run road transport corporations operate a total of 26,054 buses across the state. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) runs 7,067 buses including electric buses. While national average stands at 1.2 buses per 1,000 people, Karnataka provides 3.81 buses per 1,000 people, according to Transport ministry.

The Karnataka Shakti Scheme provides free bus travel for women, girls aged 6 and above, and transgender persons on non-luxury, state-run transport buses across Karnataka.

It can be noted that Karnataka’s four state-run road transport corporations are collectively awaiting Rs 5,650.95 crore in pending reimbursement dues from the state government under the Shakti scheme.