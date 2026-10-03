Mother Dies After Jumping into Well with Two Children in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: A tragic incident was reported in Pudur mandal of Vikarabad district on Friday, where a 30-year-old woman allegedly jumped into an agricultural well along with her two children following a family dispute.

The deceased woman was identified as Mamata, a resident of Matuguda. According to preliminary information, Mamata had an argument with her husband, Raju, on Friday morning.

Following the quarrel, she reportedly left home with her eight-year-old daughter Janashri and four-year-old son Saketh and went to an agricultural well in Somanurthy hamlet.

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Police and local residents launched a search after the incident was reported. Mamata and Janashri were reportedly found dead in the well, while efforts were underway to trace Saketh.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident and are gathering further information from the family and local residents.

The incident has caused shock in the local community.