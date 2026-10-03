Four Killed in Massive Explosion at TIL Healthcare Factory Near Sri City in Tirupati

Tirupati: Four people were killed in a massive explosion at the TIL Healthcare factory near Sri City in Tirupati district on Saturday morning.

The explosion reportedly occurred at around 8 a.m. triggering panic in the industrial area. Several workers who were reportedly on night duty are said to have been trapped inside the facility following the blast.

Police and ambulance personnel rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident and launched rescue and relief operations.

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The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and verifying the identities of those affected.

Further details regarding the incident and the condition of other workers are awaited as rescue operations and the investigation continue.