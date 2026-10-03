Cong chief Kharge urges PM Modi’s immediate intervention as Karnataka faces severe drought

New Delhi: Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the “severe” drought in Karnataka, seeking their personal and urgent intervention.

Sharing the letter, dated October 1, on X on Saturday, Kharge said, “The State is facing one of its gravest drought situations in recent years, with a 58 per cent rainfall deficiency as of September, widespread crop losses and severe distress for lakhs of farming families.”

He mentioned that Karnataka has sought Rs 3,705.30 crore in assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund framework against estimated losses of Rs 18,748.23 crore.

The Congress chief also shared the requests made to the Prime Minister regarding the situation, urging declaration of drought, immediate assessment to protect the farmers and support for drinking water security.

“A Central team should be deputed specifically to visit Kalyana Karnataka without further delay to verify the drought damage on the ground,” Kharge said.

Demanding the release of Rs 3,705.30 crore, he said, “Sanction and release the full amount sought by Karnataka under NDRF and SDRF norms without arbitrary reduction.”

He also demanded protection for small and marginal farmers and said, “Calculate input subsidy on the basis of Karnataka’s updated Bhoomi land records rather than the outdated 2015 to 16 Agriculture Census, so that no genuinely eligible farmer is excluded.”

“Treat the 11 additional taluks presently undergoing Ground Truthing, along with any further qualifying taluks, as part of a single continuing drought event for Central assistance,” Kharge said.

The Congress President also urged the Centre to provide enhanced support for drinking water security and the cost of substitute power, “particularly in view of historically low reservoir levels in the Cauvery and hydel catchments”.

He also demanded the government ensure “fair and urgent assistance” to Karnataka.

“Release assistance to Karnataka on merit and with utmost urgency, uninfluenced by political considerations, keeping in mind the scale of distress confronting over 31 lakh farming families across the State,” Kharge said.

“Drought relief is a humanitarian imperative and must rise above political differences between the Centre and the State. I hope the Government of India will act with urgency and compassion and extend timely assistance to Karnataka, providing much-needed sustenance, fodder, water and livelihood security to millions of affected citizens,” he added.