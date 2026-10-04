Couple Attacks Zomato Delivery Boy Over Delayed Food Order in Secunderabad

Secundrabad : A couple allegedly assaulted a Zomato delivery executive following a dispute over a delayed food order in Vasavinagar, Secunderabad Cantonment.

According to the available information, the delivery executive, identified as Ashi, reached the location after facing difficulty in finding the exact address. The couple allegedly blamed the delivery worker for the delay and claimed that the order was late because the wrong location was shown on the app/map.

The argument reportedly escalated, with the couple allegedly attacking the delivery boy. The incident came to the notice of the police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and are expected to verify the accounts of the delivery executive and the couple, along with any available CCTV footage and other evidence.