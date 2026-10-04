Telangana Woman Dies in Road Accident in US

Mahabubabad: A 31-year-old woman from Telangana died in a road accident in the United States, causing shock and grief among her family and local residents.

The deceased was identified as Darapu Supriya, a married woman from the Mariped mandal headquarters in Mahabubabad district. She had been residing in Missouri, USA, where she had reportedly moved for employment.

According to preliminary information, Supriya was travelling in a car when a truck allegedly crashed into the vehicle from behind. She sustained critical injuries and reportedly died at the scene of the accident.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Another young woman from India who was travelling with her is also reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash. Further details about her condition are awaited.

The accident has left Supriya’s family and relatives in deep distress. Further information regarding the circumstances of the crash and arrangements to bring her mortal remains to Telangana is awaited.