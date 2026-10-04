KBR Park Flyover Plans Scrapped, New Elevated Corridor Proposal Announced

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has cancelled the proposed construction of flyovers and underpasses around Jubilee Hills’ KBR Park, a project estimated to cost ₹1,090 crore, triggering criticism from locals and environmentalists.

The earlier plan envisaged a series of flyovers and underpasses around the KBR Park area to ease traffic congestion. However, the government has now decided to pursue an alternative proposal — a 4-km-long, six-lane elevated corridor from Panjagutta NFC Junction to Jubilee Hills Checkpost Metro Station, extending towards Mufakhamja Educational Institutions.

The decision to abandon the earlier project has drawn criticism from local residents, who questioned the expenditure incurred on preparatory works before the project was ultimately cancelled.

Environmentalists have also raised concerns over the trees that were reportedly felled in connection with the earlier plans. They questioned whether the trees removed for the cancelled project could be restored and expressed concern over the environmental impact of repeated infrastructure decisions.

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Locals alleged that the government acted hastily by allowing works to begin and trees to be removed before subsequently abandoning the project. They also expressed concern that similar issues could arise if the new elevated corridor proposal is not carefully planned.

Experts have reportedly called for detailed planning, environmental assessment and necessary precautions before work begins on the new proposal to avoid another cancellation and further expenditure of public money.

The government is yet to provide a detailed account of the expenditure incurred on the cancelled KBR Park project and the full cost and implementation timeline of the newly proposed elevated corridor.