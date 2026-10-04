Allegations of Multiple Deaths and Financial Irregularities at Secunderabad Medcover Hospital

Secunderabad: Serious allegations have been raised over a series of patient deaths at Medcover Hospital in Secunderabad, with claims that 15 patients died within a span of two days. The allegations have triggered concern among patients’ families and local residents.

According to the claims, seven patients died at the hospital on September 22. The deceased have been identified as Akta Tunisa, G. Arunadevi, Chandrakala, Dumpala Manikyamma, Krishna Jangayya, G. Mary Fatima and Allacheruvu Venkata Giri Prasad.

The allegations have drawn comparisons with scenes from the Telugu film Thaagur, with questions being raised over the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the treatment provided to patients at the hospital.

One of the allegations concerns a patient identified as Akta Tunisa. According to the claims, hospital staff allegedly collected around ₹10 lakh from her family for treatment on September 21 before subsequently declaring her dead.

There are also allegations that families were asked to pay large amounts for treatment and were allegedly pressured to arrange packages of up to ₹10 lakh. It is further claimed that some families were asked for as much as ₹30 lakh before patients could be discharged.

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The allegations have caused anxiety among patients and their relatives, who are seeking clarity regarding the hospital’s treatment procedures, billing practices and the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths.

However, these allegations have not been independently verified. The claims regarding the hospital’s ownership, patient deaths, treatment charges and alleged financial irregularities require investigation by the relevant health authorities. A response from Medcover Hospital and the concerned officials has not been included in the information available.

Families of the deceased are seeking answers and greater transparency regarding the circumstances of the deaths. Further details are awaited.