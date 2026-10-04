Allegations Surface Against Anumula Tirupati Reddy Over Lucky Restaurant in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Allegations have surfaced against Anumula Tirupati Reddy, brother of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, over an alleged attempt to take control of a hotel in Madhapur by using Food Safety Department action.

According to the allegations, Tirupati Reddy allegedly targeted properties and hotels that he was interested in acquiring and pressured owners to hand them over. It is further alleged that Food Safety Department notices and inspections were used as a means to put pressure on hotel owners.

The allegations relate particularly to Lucky Restaurant in Madhapur. According to the claims, after the owner allegedly refused to hand over the restaurant, Food Safety officials conducted a raid and subsequently sealed the premises.

It is further alleged that Tirupati Reddy later sought to take over the property, but the owner refused to agree to the demand. Following this, the allegations claim that JCB machinery was used to damage the front portion of the restaurant.

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The restaurant owners have reportedly expressed concern over what they describe as an attempt to forcibly take over a property that they had been operating for several years.

The allegations have raised questions over the alleged misuse of government departments and the manner in which enforcement agencies are being used against private establishments.

However, the allegations are yet to be independently verified, and the concerned authorities and Tirupati Reddy have not been quoted responding to the claims. Further clarification from the Food Safety Department and other officials is awaited.