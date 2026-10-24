Tense Situation in Hayathnagar Over Land Acquisition for Indiramma Towers

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Hayathnagar amid preparations for land acquisition for the proposed Indiramma Towers project. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers as officials from the Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) arrived to carry out the land acquisition process in Survey No. 255.

The authorities made arrangements to proceed with the land acquisition under heavy police security, anticipating resistance from local farmers who have opposed the move.

According to reports, farmers in the area had previously turned away police personnel and government officials who visited the site to carry out the land acquisition process.

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Against this backdrop, the latest deployment of police personnel and the arrival of revenue officials created a tense atmosphere in the locality.

Officials reportedly stepped up security arrangements to facilitate the acquisition process and prevent any untoward incidents.

The proposed acquisition has become a point of contention between the authorities and local farmers. Further details regarding the land acquisition proceedings and the farmers’ response are awaited.