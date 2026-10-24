Hyderabad

Tense Situation in Hayathnagar Over Land Acquisition for Indiramma Towers

Tension prevailed in Hayathnagar amid preparations for land acquisition for the proposed Indiramma Towers project. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers as officials from the Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) arrived to carry out the land acquisition process in Survey No. 255.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi24 October 2026 - 12:10
Tense Situation in Hayathnagar Over Land Acquisition for Indiramma Towers
Tense Situation in Hayathnagar Over Land Acquisition for Indiramma Towers

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Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Hayathnagar amid preparations for land acquisition for the proposed Indiramma Towers project. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers as officials from the Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) arrived to carry out the land acquisition process in Survey No. 255.

The authorities made arrangements to proceed with the land acquisition under heavy police security, anticipating resistance from local farmers who have opposed the move.

According to reports, farmers in the area had previously turned away police personnel and government officials who visited the site to carry out the land acquisition process.

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Against this backdrop, the latest deployment of police personnel and the arrival of revenue officials created a tense atmosphere in the locality.

Officials reportedly stepped up security arrangements to facilitate the acquisition process and prevent any untoward incidents.

The proposed acquisition has become a point of contention between the authorities and local farmers. Further details regarding the land acquisition proceedings and the farmers’ response are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi24 October 2026 - 12:10
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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