Big B recalls childhood Diwali: ‘Hamare bomb ki awaaz zyada tez honi chahiye’

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane as he recalled a humorous childhood memory of celebrating Diwali, saying that the excitement of bursting firecrackers often turned into a friendly rivalry with neighbours.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey brought festive cheer to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as they joined megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a special Diwali episode while promoting their upcoming film Ramayana.

Sharing the anecdote with actor Ranbir Kapoor with his trademark wit, the cine icon said that if a firecracker went off at a neighbour’s house, the challenge was to ensure that theirs made an even louder sound.

During the interaction, Ranbir asked the megastar about his memories of celebrating Diwali as a child. He asked, “Amitabh ji, aapki koi Diwali ki koi yaad hai?”

(Amitabh ji, do you have any memories of Diwali?)

Responding with his signature wit and a nostalgic chuckle, Amitabh Bachchan shared a humorous childhood anecdote regarding Diwali crackers, “Sir, Diwali ki keval yahi yaad rehti thi, ki agar bagal wale ke yahan bomb phata hai, toh hamara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye..”

(Sir, the only thing I remember about Diwali is that if a firecracker went off at the neighbour’s house, ours had to be louder than theirs)

The makers of the upcoming epic film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ have locked the film’s release on November 5 ahead of Diwali.

The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. ‘Ramayana: Part 1’ will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by ‘Ramayana: Part 2’ in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

The project combines Indian mythology with large-scale visual effects, with music composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Promising an immersive cinematic experience, the film is among the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.

The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing the film globally, while Dharma Productions will act as distributors for the Hindi-speaking market.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Diwali Special, will air on October 29–30 on Sony Entertainment Television.