‘No expectations, just keep doing your work’: Bhuvneshwar on India comeback

New Delhi: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said having no expectations from himself and focusing on the work at hand helped him navigate his four-year absence from international cricket, adding that his preparation never suffered despite being away from the national team.

Bhuvneshwar returned to the national setup after a four-year absence earlier this month when he was called up for the fifth T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru as a replacement for injured Arshdeep Singh. However, the match got abandoned due to rain. He finally got to bowl in the 1st T20I against New Zealand.

Speaking in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the experienced pacer said the key to his approach over the last three to four years had been staying in the present rather than worrying about the future.

“The headspace I am in is very simple. I have no expectations of myself. I think that’s how things worked out for me in the last 3-4 years. No expectations; just keep doing your work. Generally, we talk about being present; we don’t think about the future. I think that’s the headspace I am in right now. And that has happened in the last 3-4 years,” he said.

The 36-year-old said his time away from international cricket had brought maturity and that he had not spent the period actively chasing a comeback.

“I know I didn’t play for the country. But the things I did and the maturity that came in me as a person. I think that’s what he taught me: just be in the present,” he said.

“Four years, I never chased this Indian jersey. So honestly, I didn’t even know when those four years would come. I think it evolved big time, and I think IPL has a big role in that.”

The pacer credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket for keeping him connected to the game during his international absence. He said he had continued to prepare thoroughly for matches despite not knowing whether another India opportunity would come his way.

“The last two IPLs were like when I went to IPL; there were zero expectations. I had zero expectations from myself either. But it wasn’t like I didn’t prepare. I did all the preparation needed to prepare. From fitness to skills and mental aspects, I did all that. But yes, there was zero expectation as to what I would do,” he said.

“Of course, I had to contribute for the team. But I never thought that I would go to IPL like this. That I would get two IPL titles in two years.”

Bhuvneshwar believes the IPL has also helped him understand the changing demands of T20 cricket, in which batters have become more aggressive and high scores are increasingly common.

“I know there is an impact player. But that impact player has opened up the batsman’s mindset a lot. They go after the ball from the first ball,” he said.

“But I have always believed that we take bowlers as victims. But they are not. I think being a bowler, you can control the game. You can want them to hit where we want. So I think it’s just a perspective. What we have to do is being a bowler,” he added.

He added that the game had changed significantly in recent years, not just in franchise cricket but also at the international level.

“100%. The game has evolved a lot in the last four years. Not just league cricket. Even international cricket. The way the score is being made. 200 is just a sparse score. When it becomes 200, I think there is something. But yes, it evolved big time,” he said.

The experienced pacer also highlighted the challenges of playing overseas, particularly in SENA countries, where conditions can be difficult for both batters and bowlers.

“No, it’s not a big deal. Because we are a young group. We have been playing for many years. But everyone else is young,” he said.

“When you come on an away tour, it’s tough. The conditions are different. Generally, we come with expectations. That maybe we will get something from a fast bowler. But for the last four to five years, the way we have been seeing the white ball format, even on Mondays. There is not much support for bowlers,” he added.

He said conversations among bowlers generally centred on assessing conditions and identifying the best way to execute their plans.

“Whenever we talk, we talk about very basic things. What are the conditions? What can we do? But what I have realised is that T20 has become such a format where you need a lot of maturity as a bowler,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar added that winning overseas tournaments brings a special sense of satisfaction and could help build confidence across formats.

“Whenever we come on a tour, the biggest mindset is to win there. Especially when we come to SENA countries. It’s not easy. Whether you are a bowler or a batsman, there are some challenges. And winning in such countries gives you a lot of satisfaction. That you came there, performed, contributed and won the tournament,” he said.

Reflecting on India’s opening win in the New Zealand T20I series, he said a successful start could have a positive impact on the team’s confidence for the remainder of the tour.

“And the way we won the first game, I know it was hard on bowlers. But the way the batsmen chased, the team’s confidence is super. And if on such tours, not just for T20s, if you get a start like this for all formats, then it carries on in different formats in different matches. Once you get a good start, everyone will be confident to do well and to win the series,” he said.