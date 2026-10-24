Telangana Farmers Battle Power Cuts and Water Scarcity to Save Crops

Hyderabad: Farmers across Telangana are struggling to protect their standing crops amid frequent power cuts, low voltage and a shortage of irrigation water. With their crops at risk of drying up, several farmers are resorting to costly alternatives, including water tankers and diesel generators, to keep their fields irrigated.

In Mahabubabad district, farmer Diravat Venkan is supplying water to his two-acre paddy field through tankers in Kandikonda Gram Panchayat of Kuravi mandal. The field belongs to Beedi Nayak Jatoth. According to the information available, low voltage has caused the irrigation motor to burn out four times, while the lack of adequate water has further complicated efforts to save the crop.

In Siddipet district, a similar situation has been reported in Begampet Shivaru of Rayapul mandal, where a farmer has been forced to arrange water tankers to irrigate a paddy crop that is withering due to a shortage of water.

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Farmers in Shivalingapur, Kautala and Garudapet villages of Kautala mandal in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district are also facing difficulties because of power cuts. To ensure that their crops receive sufficient water, they have been installing diesel generators to operate irrigation pumps.

Rising Costs Add to Farmers’ Burden

The use of water tankers and diesel generators has added to the financial burden on farmers, who are already dealing with the challenges of cultivation. Repeated motor failures due to low voltage have also increased maintenance and replacement costs.

The situation highlights the difficulties faced by farmers in different parts of Telangana in accessing reliable electricity and adequate irrigation water. With standing paddy crops requiring regular watering, interruptions in power supply and water shortages have become major concerns for agricultural communities.

Farmers’ efforts to save their crops through alternative arrangements underline the need for reliable power supply and better access to irrigation facilities, particularly during critical stages of cultivation.