Farmer Allegedly Assaulted by SI at Gajwel Police Station

Gajwel: Allegations have emerged that a Sub-Inspector (SI) assaulted a young farmer at Gajwel Police Station in Telangana after he approached the police to explain his grievance. The farmer, identified as Bhimari Ravi, was allegedly beaten by SI Mallareddy, leaving him bleeding.

According to the allegations, Ravi visited the police station to explain his problem. During their conversation, the SI reportedly asked him when the electricity supply would be restored. Ravi replied that he did not know when the power would return.

Ravi alleged that the SI became angry over his response and began beating him, reportedly making a derogatory remark questioning whether he was farming merely to peck at something.

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The alleged assault left Ravi bleeding. However, instead of immediately shifting him to a hospital for medical treatment, the police allegedly made him sit inside the station despite his injuries.

The incident has raised concerns about the alleged treatment of a farmer who approached the police seeking assistance. Allegations of police misconduct have also prompted questions about the need for accountability and the protection of citizens’ rights at police stations.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident, the farmer’s medical condition and any official response from the police department are awaited.