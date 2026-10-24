Andhra Pradesh Police Register Cases Over 14 Election-Related Incidents in Eight Districts

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police have registered cases in connection with 14 election-related incidents reported across eight districts on October 23. So far, 17 people have been identified as accused in the cases, while investigations are underway to identify others allegedly involved.

According to the police, the incidents were reported amid preparations for the local body elections in the state. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding each incident and taking steps to identify all those responsible.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in election-related violence, intimidation or attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

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Police Warn Against Election-Related Violence

The DGP stressed that violence and threats would not be tolerated during the local body election process. He directed the police machinery to remain vigilant and take appropriate action against those attempting to disturb law and order.

Police officials are continuing their investigations to establish the facts behind the 14 reported incidents and identify additional suspects, if any.

The authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring a peaceful environment for the conduct of local body elections across Andhra Pradesh.