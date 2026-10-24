Hyderabad Youth Dies by Suicide Amid Anxiety Over US Visa Rejection

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Tejaswini Nagar, Attapur, Hyderabad, reportedly amid anxiety over the possibility of his US student visa being rejected for a second time.

The deceased, identified as Rohith Reddy, had been attempting to obtain a visa to pursue higher studies in the United States. After his initial visa application was rejected, he applied for a second time.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

According to preliminary information, Rohith was reportedly anxious about whether his visa would be approved on the second attempt. He was later found dead at his residence.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.