Hyderabad

Hyderabad Youth Dies by Suicide Amid Anxiety Over US Visa Rejection

A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Tejaswini Nagar, Attapur, Hyderabad, reportedly amid anxiety over the possibility of his US student visa being rejected for a second time.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi24 October 2026 - 11:34
Hyderabad Youth Dies by Suicide Amid Anxiety Over US Visa Rejection
Hyderabad Youth Dies by Suicide Amid Anxiety Over US Visa Rejection

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Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Tejaswini Nagar, Attapur, Hyderabad, reportedly amid anxiety over the possibility of his US student visa being rejected for a second time.

The deceased, identified as Rohith Reddy, had been attempting to obtain a visa to pursue higher studies in the United States. After his initial visa application was rejected, he applied for a second time.

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According to preliminary information, Rohith was reportedly anxious about whether his visa would be approved on the second attempt. He was later found dead at his residence.

Police registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi24 October 2026 - 11:34
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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