Ex-Serviceman Allegedly Masterminds Firearms Theft from Bollaram Facility

Hyderabad: An ex-serviceman, identified as Mallesh, allegedly masterminded the theft of firearms from the Bollaram arms facility by exploiting security lapses, Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police Sumathi IPS said.

Police said Mallesh was arrested on September 11, and stolen firearms were recovered from gunny bags where they had allegedly been concealed. The police have ruled out any terror angle in the case.

According to investigators, Mallesh allegedly enlisted the help of his former associates Praveen, Vinod and Sheshu to carry out the theft. Police alleged that Mallesh broke the locks and entered the facility, while Vinod, who was familiar with the CCTV system and security arrangements, allegedly assisted in executing the operation.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Investigators further alleged that ₹1 lakh was handed over to Vinod for his role in the theft.

Police said digital and other evidence has been recovered as part of the investigation. Investigators have also allegedly uncovered links involving Birbal Shah, Mallikarjun and Niranjan, and are examining their possible roles in the case.

The police are continuing the investigation to establish the complete sequence of events, identify all those involved and determine how the security lapses were exploited to steal the firearms.