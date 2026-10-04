Renowned Director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Passes Away

Chennai: Renowned filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has passed away at Kaveri Hospital in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was a veteran of Indian cinema whose career spanned several decades.

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao was widely admired for his innovative approach to filmmaking and his ability to experiment with different genres and storytelling styles. He made a significant contribution to Telugu cinema and worked with several leading actors and technicians during his illustrious career.

The director was known for bringing creativity, humour and unconventional narratives to the screen. His films earned widespread recognition and established him as one of the distinctive filmmakers in Indian cinema.

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Throughout his career, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao worked across multiple languages and explored a wide range of subjects. His filmmaking was marked by technical experimentation and a willingness to move beyond conventional storytelling.

News of his demise has saddened the film fraternity. Actors, directors, technicians and admirers are paying tribute to the veteran filmmaker and remembering his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema.

Further details regarding his final rites and last respects are expected to be announced by his family.