Wild Elephant Found Dead in Suspected Electrocution Near Tirupati

Tirupati: A wild elephant was found dead in agricultural fields near Chukka Vari Palli village in Irala mandal, along the Tirupati-Chittoor district border, on Saturday morning.

Preliminary observations suggest that the animal may have died due to electrocution after coming into contact with low-hanging high-tension power lines.

According to local sources, farmers who visited their fields early in the morning noticed the elephant’s carcass and immediately alerted the Forest Department.

Forest officials are expected to examine the scene to establish the exact cause of the elephant’s death. Initial observations indicate that the animal may have come into contact with high-tension electricity wires hanging at a low height in the agricultural area.

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The incident has raised concerns about the safety of wildlife moving through agricultural lands near human settlements, particularly in areas where power lines pass close to fields.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident and the findings of the Forest Department’s investigation are awaited.