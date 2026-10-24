Illegal Install  Ram Statue Removed from Basheerbagh X Roads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Telangana: A statue of Lord Ram installed at Basheerbagh X Roads by Hindu organisations during the Dussehra festival has reportedly been removed by officials.

Basheer Bagh Named After Nawab Asman Jah Bahadur; MBT Questions Attempt to Rename Basheer Bagh X Road as “Sree Ram Chowk” :



Hyderabad, 24 October 2026: Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), has strongly questioned the silence of the GHMC and Hyderabad City… pic.twitter.com/c9JJnE47JJ October 23, 2026

The development comes amid a controversy over the installation of the statue and efforts by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) to refer to Basheerbagh as “Sriram Chowk.” The organisation’s general secretary, Dr Ravinuthala Shashidhar, recently appealed to residents to use the proposed name instead of Basheerbagh.

The issue has also drawn political attention. Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan questioned whether the statue or cut-out had been installed with permission from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He also sought clarity on the reported religious structure at the site.