HYDRAA Cracks Down on Decades-Old Illegal Groundwater Racket Near Sunnam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched a major operation to dismantle an alleged decades-old illegal groundwater extraction and supply racket near Sunnam Cheruvu in Hyderabad.

During the operation, officials removed illegal pipelines laid from residential properties to extract groundwater through borewells and sell it commercially.

The operation was conducted in the presence of Revenue Department and Chandanagar Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials, with police personnel deployed to maintain security and ensure the smooth execution of the drive.

Contamination Risk Raises Concern

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath warned that pipelines carrying groundwater through areas filled with sewage and garbage pose a serious risk of contamination.

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He pointed out that even minor cracks in the pipelines could allow sewage and other pollutants to enter the water supply, potentially endangering public health.

The presence of unauthorised pipelines in unhygienic surroundings has raised concerns about the safety and quality of groundwater being supplied to residents.

Action Against Illegal Water Supply

The operation is part of HYDRAA’s efforts to protect water resources and prevent unauthorised activities that could threaten public health and the environment.

Officials have emphasised the need to eliminate illegal groundwater extraction and ensure that water supplied to residents is safe for consumption.

Further details regarding the extent of the illegal network and any additional action against those involved are awaited.