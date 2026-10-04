Major Fire Breaks Out at Furniture Shops Near Medchal Check post

Medchal: A major fire broke out at two roadside furniture shops near Medchal Checkpost, triggering panic among people in the surrounding area.

According to preliminary information, flames suddenly erupted at the two furniture shops and quickly spread to adjacent permanent shops. The fire intensified within moments, sending thick smoke into the air and creating a tense situation near the busy checkpost.

People in the vicinity alerted the authorities after noticing the flames and smoke. Firefighting personnel promptly reached the spot and began efforts to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters worked to prevent the flames from spreading further to nearby commercial establishments. After sustained efforts, the blaze was brought under control, averting a potentially larger fire.

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The incident caused concern among shopkeepers and members of the public in the area. The affected shops reportedly suffered damage in the fire, though the exact extent of the losses has not yet been assessed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. Officials are expected to assess the scene and determine the circumstances that led to the outbreak.

No information regarding injuries or casualties has been reported so far. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their assessment of the incident.