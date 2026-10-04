Questions Raised Over Mir Alam Tank Bridge Project

Hyderabad: Questions have been raised over the design and execution of the proposed bridge across Mir Alam Tank, with critics alleging that the project originally announced as a cable bridge is now being constructed as a conventional pillar-supported bridge.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had reportedly spoken about constructing a cable bridge across Mir Alam Tank on the lines of the cable bridge built over Durgam Cheruvu during the previous government. A tender was also issued describing the project as a cable bridge, according to the allegations.

Critics now claim that despite a tender reportedly worth hundreds of crores, construction at the site involves numerous pillars, suggesting that the structure is being developed as a conventional bridge rather than a cable-stayed bridge.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The allegations have raised questions about the project’s approved design, tender conditions, estimated cost and the nature of the structure currently being built.

Critics have demanded that the Telangana government make the project’s tender documents, design specifications, construction details and expenditure publicly available to clarify whether the ongoing work conforms to the original proposal.

However, the allegations have not been independently verified, and the government or concerned authorities have not been quoted responding to the claims. Further details regarding the project’s design and cost are awaited.