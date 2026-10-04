Andhra Pradesh

Traffic Constable Saves Man from Falling Under Moving Train at Anantapur Railway Station

A traffic constable displayed promptness and bravery by saving a man who slipped while attempting to board a moving train at Anantapur Railway Station on the 29th of last month.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi4 October 2026 - 11:18
Traffic Constable Saves Man from Falling Under Moving Train at Anantapur Railway Station
Traffic Constable Saves Man from Falling Under Moving Train at Anantapur Railway Station

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Anantapur: A traffic constable displayed promptness and bravery by saving a man who slipped while attempting to board a moving train at Anantapur Railway Station on the 29th of last month.

According to CCTV footage, Ravi Kumar, a resident of the Bhairava Nagar area, was attempting to board a moving train when he suddenly lost his balance and slipped.

A traffic constable who was nearby immediately noticed the danger and alerted him. Acting swiftly, the constable grabbed Ravi Kumar by his collar and pulled him away from the moving train, preventing a potentially fatal accident.

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The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the railway station. The constable’s quick response and presence of mind helped save the man’s life.

The footage highlights the importance of vigilance at railway stations and serves as a reminder to passengers to avoid attempting to board or alight from moving trains.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi4 October 2026 - 11:18
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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