Traffic Constable Saves Man from Falling Under Moving Train at Anantapur Railway Station

Anantapur: A traffic constable displayed promptness and bravery by saving a man who slipped while attempting to board a moving train at Anantapur Railway Station on the 29th of last month.

According to CCTV footage, Ravi Kumar, a resident of the Bhairava Nagar area, was attempting to board a moving train when he suddenly lost his balance and slipped.

A traffic constable who was nearby immediately noticed the danger and alerted him. Acting swiftly, the constable grabbed Ravi Kumar by his collar and pulled him away from the moving train, preventing a potentially fatal accident.

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The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the railway station. The constable’s quick response and presence of mind helped save the man’s life.

The footage highlights the importance of vigilance at railway stations and serves as a reminder to passengers to avoid attempting to board or alight from moving trains.