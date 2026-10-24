Raashii Khanna wraps up the shoot for ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan

Mumbai: Actress Raashii Khanna has concluded the shoot for Anees Bazmee’s ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan as the lead.

Raashii took to her official handle on Saturday and posted a string of exciting behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’.

The glimpses show her having a blast with the co-stars, Akshay and Vidya, and the rest of the team on the set.

Raashii admitted that the shoot felt more like a vacation to her than work. Some of the fun activities the team enjoyed were playing Ludo, dumb charades, and carrom.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Every film has a story on screen, but sometimes the real fun happens when the cameras aren’t rolling! (Laughing with tears and red heart emojis) (sic).”

“#maujahimauja was one of those shoots that felt more like a vacation than work. From the unstoppable laughter to the Ludo games, dumb charades, carrom matches and all the madness in between, there was never a dull moment. And clearly, not every memory is meant to be a dignified one! (Laughing with tears),” the ‘Sardar’ actress added.

Raashii went on to express her gratitude to Akshay, Vidya, and director Anees Bazmee for making this journey so much fun.

“The film may be wrapped, but I have a feeling the stories from this set will keep us laughing for a long time! (Red heart, clapperboard and heart hands emoticons),” concluded the post.

Over and above ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’, Raashii’s promising lineup also includes ‘Dharman’ with superstar ‘Rajinikanth’.

She will also be seen reprising her role as Megha in the second season of the popular crime drama, ‘Farzi’.

Created by Raj & DK, the show will also have Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi returning to the screen as Sunny and Michael respectively.