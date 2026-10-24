GDG Hyderabad Successfully Concludes DevFest 2026, Uniting Over 3,000 Developers in Telangana’s Largest Tech Gathering

Hyderabad, Telangana, India: Google Developer Group (GDG) Hyderabad has successfully wrapped up DevFest 2026 at the JRC Convention & Trade Fairs, cementing its status as the region’s largest on-ground developer conference.

The monumental event brought together over 3,000 students, software developers, engineers, architects, founders, and students across four dedicated tracks focusing on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and Mobile innovation. The conference actively advanced the state’s technology vision and workforce upskilling initiatives.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of Telangana’s AI Minister, the first pre-AGI avatar of Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, marking its first-ever live on-stage launch.

The initiative was developed by TensorGo using HumAIn, an enterprise-grade platform for deploying pre-AGI AI teammates, under the guidance of Shri Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to the Hon’ble ITEC Minister, Government of Telangana. Telangana’s AI Minister marks a new approach to citizen engagement, demonstrating how emerging AI technologies can create new ways for people to interact with public leadership.

The event also featured the Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, who addressed the gathering through a keynote on “Innovation at Scale.”

“As Telangana works towards becoming a global AI hub, we want our young innovators to be at the centre of that journey. We have the talent and ambition; our focus is on building an ecosystem where young people can turn their ideas into solutions and take them to the world. The next big breakthrough in AI could come from a student, a startup or a young developer, and we want Telangana to be the place where those ideas get the opportunity to grow.”

Centered around the theme of “Build, Secure, Scale: Developers and Builders in the agentic era,” the agenda provided attendees with hands-on knowledge from over 30 industry experts.

Key Event Successes and Highlights:

* Pioneering Networking: The next-generation Experience Zone proved highly successful, utilizing “Tech Magic” re-writable NFC smart-badges that enabled seamless digital resume distribution to prospective employers and recruiters instantly on site.

* Industry Integration: Active recruitment and engagement hubs featured top-tier technology leaders including Google for Developers, Logitech, Lyric AI, MetLife, and MSI, driving immediate placement opportunities for the local tech ecosystem.

* Sustainable Execution: The conference successfully achieved its zero single-use plastics initiative across the venue, replacing disposable plastic with durable, reusable Google-branded water bottles distributed to all 3,000+ attendees.

* World-Class Insights: Distinguished industry practitioners shared critical technical advancements.

“The energy, scale, and technical depth displayed at this year’s DevFest have been absolutely amazing. We combined live collaborative coding environments, cutting-edge tech talks and few immediate recruitment opportunities to eligible crowd. We aren’t just talking about the future of technology, we are actively building it right here in Telangana,” said Aarshad Devani, Lead for Google Developer Groups (GDG) Hyderabad.

DevFest remains the flagship annual moment for the global developer community, entirely organized by the community, for the community, to share cutting-edge technology and level up the local ecosystem together. Over the past 13 years, GDG Hyderabad has nurtured the region’s tech ecosystem by connecting with over 200,000 tech enthusiasts and maintaining an active member base of 20,000 developers.

For post-event recaps, photos, and updates on future GDG Hyderabad initiatives, follow Google Developer Groups Hyderabad on social media.

About GDG Hyderabad: Google Developer Groups (GDGs) are independent, community-led chapters that connect, inspire, and enable innovation across tech communities in close partnership with Google and local industry leaders. GDG Hyderabad is dedicated to empowering developers and builders from all backgrounds through continuous upskilling, deep technical workshops, and large-scale community initiatives.