Horrific Road Accident in East Godavari: Tipper Lorry Rams RTC Bus, Children Among the Injured

East Godavari: A serious road accident occurred near Sigaramma Chinta in Gokavaram mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district when a tipper lorry allegedly rammed into an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus from behind.

According to preliminary information, the tipper lorry hit the RTC bus with considerable force, leaving several passengers injured. The impact reportedly caused panic among those travelling on the bus.

Two children sustained serious injuries and were reportedly trapped following the collision, with both suffering heavy bleeding. Several other passengers also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

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The condition of the injured passengers and the exact number of people affected are yet to be confirmed. Further details regarding the circumstances of the collision are awaited.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns about road safety and the dangers posed by heavy vehicles on busy roads. Further information is expected as details of the accident emerge.