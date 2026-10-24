Kulsumpura Traffic Police Book 40 Motorists for Using Mobile Phones While Driving

Hyderabad: Kulsumpura Traffic Police booked 40 motorists for using mobile phones while driving near Rethi Bowli Junction on Saturday as part of a road safety enforcement drive.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Golconda Zone ACP Dhanalakshmi and led by Inspector K. Rajendra Prasad along with other police personnel.

During the operation, traffic police identified motorists using mobile phones while driving and booked them for the violations. The offenders were also counselled on the importance of following traffic rules and the dangers of distracted driving.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police stressed that using mobile phones while driving can divert attention from the road and increase the risk of accidents. Motorists were urged to avoid distractions, follow traffic regulations and prioritise the safety of themselves and other road users.

The traffic police reiterated their commitment to enforcing road safety rules and creating awareness among motorists to prevent accidents.