Tamil Nadu govt steps up rain safeguards for paddy, orders district control rooms

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday ordered precautionary measures to protect paddy from rain damage and prevent farmland from waterlogging.

District-level control rooms will oversee emergency operations and provide assistance to farmers. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth has directed officials to identify flood-prone fields and inspect vulnerable agricultural areas before rainfall intensifies. Teams have been asked to assess local risks and make arrangements to protect crops and agricultural infrastructure.

The government has placed particular emphasis on safeguarding both standing paddy ready for harvest and harvested grain.

Officials must review conditions in vulnerable areas and ensure that farmers’ produce receives adequate protection against heavy rain.

At government procurement centres, paddy stocks must be secured with protective coverings to prevent them from getting wet. Officials have also been instructed to check storage arrangements and address shortcomings that could expose grain to rain damage. Where conditions permit, harvested stocks should be transported promptly to safer storage facilities.

The minister has called for close monitoring of these arrangements to minimise losses to farmers. The instructions also call for removing obstructions from irrigation canals, drainage channels and field waterways.

Ensuring the free flow of rainwater is essential to preventing prolonged waterlogging and reducing damage to standing crops. Agricultural Engineering Department personnel have been directed to position tractors, pumps and other equipment at vulnerable locations.

The machinery must remain ready for deployment to drain excess water from affected fields promptly after rainfall.

Teams from the Agriculture, Horticulture and Agricultural Engineering departments will work with local bodies to implement measures suited to local conditions.

Officials must continuously monitor field operations and coordinate their response as weather conditions change. In areas where crops suffer damage, inspection teams must visit without delay, assess losses and submit detailed reports to the competent authorities. These reports should include photographs and GPS coordinates to document the affected locations and the extent of damage.

The minister has asked officials to accelerate assessments and help eligible farmers obtain relief under applicable government schemes. District control rooms will coordinate emergency operations and assist farmers.

Officials must report on preventive measures, paddy protection, drainage work and crop damage assessments to the department’s agricultural engineering authorities for further action.

Emphasising the need to act before rainfall intensifies, the minister urged officials to maintain close coordination and take all necessary steps to protect farmers’ livelihoods. The department also directed teams to ensure the safety of personnel undertaking field inspections and emergency work during adverse weather.