India’s intentions not right, Pakistan saving Kashmiris: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and ruling National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah said on Saturday that the intentions of Indian state towards Kashmiris are not “right”, and it is due to Pakistan’s diplomatic effort that their voice are being heard globally.

While addressing a party workers convention in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town, Farooq Abdullah claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are surviving because Pakistan is raising the Kashmiris’ issue at various international forums.

“Pakistan is going to many places and talking about Kashmiris. That is why the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being saved. Otherwise, India’s intentions towards Kashmiris are not right,” he said.

Abdullah has stirred the hornet’s nest by saying that files pertaining to the health sector have been pending with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office for more than one year.

The octogenarian National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the present administration in Jammu and Kashmir during his speech.

Speaking on the issue of doctors in Jammu and Kashmir, the NC President said that students who study in the Union Territory have to serve for two years in hospitals, and if they fail to do so, they have to pay Rs 40 lakh to the state.

He said this is the only state where a file in this regard has been lying with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the past one year and no decision has been taken.

Questioning the functioning of medical institutions, the NC President added that earlier the Director and the committee of the medical institutes used to decide what equipment to bring and which doctors to appoint.

He alleged that the present dispensation has removed all those powers.

Alluding to the head of the present administration, Farooq Abdullah said, “I asked him that you have finished the autonomy, he admitted it on my face.”

He also added what justice can be expected from Delhi.

Urging people to raise their voice for their rights, Farooq Abdullah said, “Have the courage to face them, if you don’t, you will be wiped out.”

He said that people are not enemies of the nation, adding: “We will progress with the nation and we will also sacrifice for the nation, but I tell those who are in power today to correct themselves.”

“If you have really given your blood for this Jamaat (Party), then walk with it with honesty. Do not walk with dishonesty,” Farooq Abdullah said.

In a pointed message to NC workers, the former Chief Minister questioned the tendency to remain associated with a political organisation only when it is in government.

“Today there is a government, and you are with us. If you want to remain with this Jamaat, will you remain only as long as this government is there?” he asked, stressing that political loyalty should not depend on positions of power.

Farooq Abdullah said the strength of a political organisation lay in the sincerity and dedication of its workers, not merely in electoral victories or government formation.

He urged party members to demonstrate courage and conviction, saying they should not allow fear or personal considerations to influence their political conduct.

He concluded by saying that he has to answer to Allah, not just to the people, and that is why he speaks the truth in front of the public.