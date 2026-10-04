Two dead after shooting near Los Angeles university

Los Angeles: At least two people were killed and dozens of others detained after a shooting broke out at a strip mall near a university campus in Los Angeles, local media reported.

The shooting occurred on Friday night shortly after 11 p.m. (0600 GMT) at University Plaza, a popular shopping center located about one block from California State University, Northridge, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Police responded after receiving reports of a large gathering and heard gunshots upon arrival, reports Xinhua news agency quoting the New York Post.

Following the shooting, dozens of people were detained outside a building at the plaza. According to the report, many of those detained had been inside a nearby lounge at the time of the shooting.

Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Guy Golan described the pair of victims as a man and woman, both of whom are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25, according to local TV station KTLA.

Golan said authorities were searching for another possible victim, KTLA reported, adding that police are continuing their investigation inside the venue and in the surrounding area.

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Earlier in September, two people were killed and the suspect died after a shooting in Minneapolis, the largest city in the US state of Minnesota, local television station KSTP reported.

The suspect died by suicide, and six others, including three police officers, were injured in the shooting that took place on September 2, Wednesday (local time).

The City of Minneapolis said in a post on X that police officers were dispatched to the shooting at approximately 4:36 p.m. local time (2136 GMT).

Officers entered a high-rise apartment building, where they encountered victims and heard additional gunfire. Officers followed the sound of the gunfire to an upper floor of the building.

On that floor, officers encountered a haze that significantly limited visibility. Three officers were injured, two of them by gunfire, the post added.