Legendary Director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Passes Away, CMs Pay Tribute

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have expressed profound grief over the passing of legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

Srinivasa Rao (95) breathed his last at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on October 3.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy termed his demise as an irreplaceable loss to the Telugu film industry and the Indian cinema.

He said Srinivasa Rao enriched the film industry with a diverse array of films. The Chief Minister said he was a creative director who illuminated the screen with diverse narratives and innovative ideas, paving new paths for Telugu cinema.

Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, by championing experimentation, delivered countless memorable films and has left an indelible mark on cinematic history forever, the Chief Minister said.

Revanth Reddy noted that his contributions not just as a director but also as a writer, thinker, and artist who worked with boundless passion for cinema will be remembered eternally.

The Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to his family members, fans, and cinema enthusiasts.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that the demise of the renowned film director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is extremely heartbreaking.

Born in Udayagiri, Nellore district, he became a guiding light for the film industry. The experiments he conducted on the silver screen won the appreciation of audiences, CM Chandrababu Naidu said.

“Even though Singeetham garu is physically departed, he will remain eternally in the hearts of film lovers. I pray to the Almighty that his soul attains peace. My deepest condolences to his family members,” the Chief Minister said.

Former Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, stated that Singeetham Srinivasa Rao was the legendary director who stood as a living witness to decades of Telugu cinema history.

He posted on ‘X’ that he consoled his family members over the phone and expressed profound condolences. “To me, Sri Singeetham Garu was personally close; he was born in Udayagiri. On that account as well, the acquaintance between us two grew into a deep intimacy. The respect and affection he showed toward me are unforgettable. Individuals like Sri Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Garu are exceedingly rare. Every step of his in the field of cinema was exceptional. Not only did he capture the pulse of audiences, but he thought one step ahead of the times and captivated nearly four generations of viewers,” Venkaiah Naidu.

“He stands as a shining testament to the saying that age is merely a number, and that thoughts, along with the mind, must embrace freshness from time to time. Not merely as a film director, but as a cinematic laboratory, his career serves as an inspiration to the youth. He remains an ideal for numerous aspects: how to infuse novelty from time to time, how to make good films attuned to changing eras, and how to imprint one’s own unique mark without getting lost in the crowd. His journey offers inspiration not just to cinema, but to every field. Wishing that the younger generation embraces the inspiration from Sri Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Garu, I convey my deepest sympathies to his family members and admirers,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Indian cinema has lost a true pioneer and pathbreaker, who continued making movies even at the age of 94.