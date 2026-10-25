Hyderabad : I request CM Revanth Reddy to immediately terminate the lazy and corrupt officers. As since 3 years we are regular following for leakage in Gandipet conduit as in it there are leakages at several points due to this lakhs of gallon water is been wasted.

As this protest was plan until the leakage will get fix but Water works department give assurance that they will fix in 10 days and we request department HMWSSB to not give any water & electricity connection untill the multi story buildings

make/build any harvesting pit, as per g.o.ms.No.350 passed on June 2000. As in future there will be scarcity of water and also for According to the Telangana government’s official TG-bPASS / BuildNow portal individual residential buildings with a plot area up to 200 square metres and a building height up to 7 metres are exempt from obtaining an Occupancy Certificate.

Your 100-square-yard plot is approximately 83.6 square metres, so it falls within the plot-size limit. The building height must also meet the limit.