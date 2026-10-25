CID Raids Several Rice Mills in Nizamabad District, Four Arrested

Nizamabad: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has conducted raids on several rice mills in Telangana’s Nizamabad district in connection with alleged irregularities involving fine rice. Cases have been registered against rice mill owners, with four people reportedly arrested and two others absconding.

According to reports, officials are focusing on rice mill owners accused of allegedly diverting paddy allocated under the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) scheme or committing irregularities in its handling.

CID officials are questioning rice mill owners and business operators to gather details of the alleged irregularities and establish the roles of those involved.

According to sources, the raids are part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the government’s Custom Milled Rice (CMR) scheme. Under this scheme, the government procures paddy from farmers and supplies it to rice mills, where it must be processed into rice and returned to the government in the prescribed quantity.

Officials suspect that some mill owners allegedly diverted government-supplied paddy instead of processing it as required. Irregularities have also been suspected in the quantity and quality of rice supplied to the government. In some cases, allegations have emerged that coarse rice was supplied instead of fine rice.

Investigation Expands Across Telangana

The investigation into the alleged irregularities has reportedly expanded beyond Nizamabad to other districts, including Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Rangareddy, Medak and Mulugu.

According to media reports, the alleged irregularities across the state are estimated to have caused a loss of approximately ₹96 crore to the government exchequer. Reports have also indicated that 16 rice mill owners have been arrested across the state.

CID officials are examining the quantity of paddy and rice allegedly diverted, relevant records and the roles of the rice mill owners. Further action is likely after the investigation progresses.