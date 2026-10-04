Man Allegedly Assaults Healthcare Workers at PHC in Pochampally, Video Surfaces

Telangana : Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: A video purportedly showing a man assaulting healthcare workers at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pochampally has surfaced on social media, triggering concern over the safety and security of medical staff at government healthcare facilities.

The incident reportedly took place on October 1, when the man, identified as Dudyala Venkatesh Thirupathi, visited the health centre for treatment. According to the available account, he allegedly became aggressive during his visit and attacked three healthcare workers, including two women staff members.

The duty doctor was also allegedly assaulted during the incident. The man reportedly took away the doctor’s stethoscope while creating a disturbance inside the health centre. A computer at the PHC was also damaged during the incident.

Telangana – A video showing a man allegedly assaulting healthcare workers at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pochampally, in Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over the safety of medical staff. The man, identified as Dudyala… pic.twitter.com/UmvkHPXoeX — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 3, 2026

The episode was reportedly captured on video, and the footage later circulated on social media, drawing attention to the challenges faced by healthcare workers while dealing with aggressive or disruptive patients.

Police have reportedly clarified that the man is suffering from mental health issues and is currently receiving treatment/care. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined.

The incident has once again raised questions about security arrangements at government health centres, particularly measures needed to protect doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from violence while providing medical services.