Mangalhat Police Arrest Abid Bin Khalid, Seize Knife and Unregistered Motorcycle

Hyderabad, October 24: Mangalhat police have arrested 36-year-old Abid Bin Khalid, alias Abid and Lalla, at RK Peta junction on October 23. Police seized a sharp knife and an unregistered white Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 motorcycle from his possession.

According to a police press release, the accused was wanted in cases registered by Mangalhat and Asifnagar police stations. Police said he had allegedly been absconding for more than six months in connection with pending cases and a non-bailable warrant.

36 Cases Listed Against Accused

Police records list 36 cases against Abid across several police stations in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, as well as other locations. The cases reportedly include allegations involving murder, attempted murder, robbery, extortion, criminal intimidation, narcotics offences and illegal possession of weapons.

Police said a rowdy sheet was opened against him in 2008. Preventive Detention (PD) Act proceedings had also reportedly been invoked against him three times in the past.

Arms Act Case Registered

Following his arrest, Mangalhat police registered a fresh case under Section 25(1B)(b) of the Arms Act in connection with the seized knife. The case was registered as Crime No. 470/2026.

The accused was subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.

The arrest operation was conducted under the guidance of Golconda Zone DCP J. Raghavender Reddy and the supervision of Kulsumpura Division ACP V. Tirupathi, with Mangalhat police personnel involved in the operation.

Police said further legal proceedings would follow in accordance with the pending cases. The allegations in the cases remain subject to judicial proceedings.