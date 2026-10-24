Owaisi Seeks Explanation from Centre Over Alleged Chinese Intrusion Along Arunachal Pradesh Border

Hyderabad, October : All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday expressed concern over the situation along the Arunachal Pradesh border with China and sought an explanation from the Central Government.

He questioned reports alleging that Chinese troops had entered Indian territory and obstructed the movement of Indian patrol teams and civilians.

In several posts on the social media platform X, Owaisi said the alleged confirmation of the incident by the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was a matter of concern.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi government had kept the country in the dark about developments along the border. Owaisi also said that his earlier questions on the matter had gone unanswered.

Seeking details from the government, he asked at how many locations Chinese troops had allegedly entered Indian territory, obstructed the movement of Indian patrol teams and civilians, and refused to withdraw from those areas.

He also questioned how long the situation had been continuing and what policy the government had pursued in dealing with China during this period.

Questioning the Centre’s ability to protect Indian territory, the AIMIM chief demanded a comprehensive explanation of the border situation and the government’s response.