El Niño Impact Hyderabad Residents Urged to Conserve Drinking Water

Hyderabad: Concerns over drinking water availability are growing across Hyderabad amid rainfall deficits and concerns linked to El Niño conditions. Resident welfare associations (RWAs) have appealed to people to use water carefully and avoid unnecessary wastage as the city prepares for the possibility of shortages.

In Manikonda, residents of Panchavati Sai Lakshmi Colony have taken a public-awareness initiative to discourage the misuse of drinking water. A man riding a bicycle fitted with a loudspeaker has been moving through the colony, urging residents not to waste tap water or borewell water on activities such as washing cellars, roads, cars and terraces.

The campaign highlights growing concerns among residents over the need to conserve available water resources, particularly when rainfall is below normal and groundwater levels may come under pressure.

Rainfall Deficit Raises Water-Supply Concerns

The Telangana government has acknowledged a significant shortfall in rainfall. Hyderabad received 458.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 627.2 mm during the 2026 water year up to September, representing a deficit of 27 per cent. The shortfall has raised concerns about groundwater recharge and water availability in the coming months.

The impact is not limited to residential areas. Declining reservoir inflows and reduced water storage have increased pressure on water resources across the state. Officials have stressed the need to prioritise drinking water and take precautionary measures to manage supplies.

Colony Welfare Association Leads by Example

The Panchavati Colony Welfare Association in Manikonda has launched a public-awareness campaign using a bicycle-mounted loudspeaker to reach residents directly.

Residents have been urged to:

Avoid using drinking water to wash cars, roads, cellars and terraces.

Repair leaking taps and pipelines promptly.

Prevent overhead tanks from overflowing.

Use recycled or treated water for cleaning wherever possible.

Avoid unnecessary use of borewell water to help conserve groundwater.

The association has also warned that water wastage could attract complaints to the authorities and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).