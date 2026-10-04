Midnight March Held Near Necklace Road for Safer Public Spaces

Hyderabad: Women and members of the queer community took to the streets near Necklace Road late Saturday night as part of a “Midnight March: Reclaiming Public Spaces at Night,” calling for safer, more inclusive public spaces and the freedom to move around the city without fear.

The march highlighted concerns over the restrictions and social barriers often faced by women and queer persons when travelling or spending time in public spaces after dark. Participants stressed that safety should not mean limiting people’s freedom of movement, and that everyone should be able to access public spaces regardless of gender or identity.

The participants sought greater attention to street lighting, public transport, policing, surveillance and other safety measures that can make nighttime travel more secure. They also emphasised the need for public spaces to be welcoming and accessible to women and members of the queer community.

The march near Necklace Road served as a public expression of the demand to reclaim the night and challenge the idea that women and queer people should avoid public spaces after dark for their own safety.

Organisers and participants called for a broader conversation on creating cities where people can walk, travel, socialise and work at night without harassment, intimidation or discrimination.