IndiGo’s Lucknow-Bengaluru flight receives bomb threat

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight operating from Lucknow to Bengaluru received a bomb threat while on its final approach to Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday, prompting authorities to initiate emergency security protocols.

The threat was conveyed to the crew of flight 6E231 shortly before landing.

According to sources close to the development, the bomb threat was received as the flight was approaching Bengaluru and all protocols were met. The flight landed safely at the airport, passengers were deboarded safely with the help of ground staff. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

However, after that, security agencies and airport officials were alerted and a comprehensive inspection of the plane was launched.

In line with standard operating procedures, security personnel began a thorough search of the aircraft, including the cabin, baggage compartments and other sections of the plane.

Earlier in August, the airline company’s website faced technical disruption leaving several passengers unable to book flights, complete web check-ins or access certain online services.

In addition, many users also reported difficulties logging into the airline’s mobile application.

However, the airline acknowledged the issue through a service advisory and stated that it was experiencing intermittent problems with its core reservation platform. IndiGo said the disruption could make it difficult for some customers to access its online services.

Shares of IndiGo on Wednesday settled on a flat note at Rs 5,245, up 0.52 per cent on the NSE. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 6,101.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,895.20 on the exchange. In the last one-year horizon, the stock has declined more than 10 per cent.