EPFO releases pension to 4,40,901 beneficiaries in Kerala on Onam

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has credited the pension for the month of August to the accounts of 4,40,901 pensioners under the Kerala Zone on the occasion of Onam, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Ordinarily, the monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 is disbursed at the end of month. However, in view of the Onam celebrations, EPFO made special arrangements to release the pension on August 26, 2026, thereby enabling pensioners and their families to meet their financial requirements and celebrate the festival without inconvenience, the statement said.

The pension has been credited through EPFO’s Centralized Pension Payment System (CPPS), which facilitates seamless and efficient transfer of pension directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries across the country.

The EPFO remains committed to ensuring timely delivery of social security benefits and continuously strives to improve pension services through technology-enabled initiatives and citizen-centric reforms, the statement said.

It has completed the full-scale rollout of the new Centralized Pension Payments System (CPPS) across all its disbursing offices in a landmark move towards enhancing pension services.

The CPPS is a paradigm shift from the earlier pension disbursement system that was decentralised, with each Zonal/Regional Office of EPFO maintaining separate agreements with only 3-4 banks.

In CPPS, not only is the pensioner able to take pension from any bank, but there is also no need for pensioners to visit the bank for any verification at the time of commencement of pension and the pension will be immediately credited upon release.

The CPPS system also ensures the disbursement of pension throughout India without any need for transfer of Pension Payment Orders (PPO) from one office to another even when the pensioner moves from one location to another or changes his bank or branch. This has come as a great relief to pensioners who move to their hometowns after retirement.